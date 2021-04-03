Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Radius Health worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $970.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.