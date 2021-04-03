Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,057,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,203,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.