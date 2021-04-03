Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,898 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NYSE:TX opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

