Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

