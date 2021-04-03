WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $815,229.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. WHALE has a market cap of $183.37 million and $815,229.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE token can currently be bought for about $33.61 or 0.00058502 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00326359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.69 or 0.00763505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00090105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

