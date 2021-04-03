Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.64.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.27.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.98%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

