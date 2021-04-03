Williams Financial LLC Invests $11.77 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.08. 7,300,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.44 and a fifty-two week high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

