Williams Financial LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,709 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.