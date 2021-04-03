Wing 1-Day Volume Tops $36.92 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $61.82 or 0.00106034 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $91.03 million and $36.92 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00327160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00778977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00090419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,597,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,472,420 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.