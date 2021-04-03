Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 528,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,140. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

