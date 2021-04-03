Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $644.48 on Top Exchanges (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $219,124.63 and $6,349.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for about $644.48 or 0.01077670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00075297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00289086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.41 or 0.00786595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00092252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

