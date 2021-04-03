XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0040

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $645.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00072986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00300306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031412 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.84 or 0.00751886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00049640 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

