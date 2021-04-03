YGGDRASH (YEED) Achieves Market Cap of $5.58 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $77,168.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00680917 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028230 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

