Yield Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.89 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.