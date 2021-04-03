Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce sales of $207.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.77 million and the highest is $243.36 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 203.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 255,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,326. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

