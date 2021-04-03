Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.80. Adient posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

ADNT traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $43.10. 653,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.