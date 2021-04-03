Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

