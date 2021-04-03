Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $115.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.96 million and the lowest is $114.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $459.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit