Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $115.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.96 million and the lowest is $114.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $459.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

