Zacks: Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 283,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

