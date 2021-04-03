Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

