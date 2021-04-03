Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $75.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.46 million to $77.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $183.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $296.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $300.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $340.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.37 million to $379.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 545,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,803. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

