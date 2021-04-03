Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $13.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the lowest is $10.72 million. Xencor posted sales of $32.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $61.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.98. 146,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,979. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

