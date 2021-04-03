Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.59 Million

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to post sales of $648.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.50 million. ManTech International reported sales of $610.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MANT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.71. 96,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,032. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

