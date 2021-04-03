Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($0.69). Merus reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $21.59. 167,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,018. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $823.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.83.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.