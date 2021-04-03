Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($0.69). Merus reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $21.59. 167,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,018. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $823.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.83.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit