Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE NPTN opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,717 shares of company stock valued at $899,764 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

