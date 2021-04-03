Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBIO. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

HBIO opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

