Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NLTX stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $231,918. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 444,360 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

