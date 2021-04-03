Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of STM stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,719,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

