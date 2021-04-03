Zen Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $435.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $638.08 or 0.01108991 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00096664 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.