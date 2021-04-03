ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,758 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,683,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,039,000 after buying an additional 168,998 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

