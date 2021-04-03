ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $29.11 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 39,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

