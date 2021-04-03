ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

