ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,951 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

