ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,750 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

