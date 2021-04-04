$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.26. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,731,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,373,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 37.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.