$0.16 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. ZIX posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 514,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,436. ZIX has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ZIX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

