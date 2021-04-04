$0.17 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 121,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

