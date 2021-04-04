$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 279,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

