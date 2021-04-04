$0.28 EPS Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.49. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $107.52 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

