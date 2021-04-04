$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

GOLF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

