$0.69 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NYSE:LTC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 212,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

