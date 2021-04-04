$0.69 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NYSE:LTC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 212,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit