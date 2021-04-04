$0.79 EPS Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.74. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 243.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $39.54. 128,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

