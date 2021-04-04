$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 127.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,892,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

