$1.47 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $103.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

