1,011 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

