10,177 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

