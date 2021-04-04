1,187 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

IEP stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.