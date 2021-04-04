12Ships Reaches Market Capitalization of $208.96 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $208.96 million and approximately $40.01 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

