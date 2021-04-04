131,081 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 131,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 246,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

