1,425 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $371.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

